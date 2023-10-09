Mitchell Starc becomes fastest bowler to take 50 World Cup wickets

Mitchell Starc has smashed a Cricket World Cup record among bowlers, while David Warner and Virat Kohli also reached key milestones in the Australia and India clash on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in ICC Men's Cricket World Cups as records tumbled in Australia's clash with India.

Starc claimed the wicket-taking record with six innings to spare when dismissing India opener Ishan Kishan for a golden duck, to hit 50 wickets in 19 innings at Cricket World Cups and smash the previous record held by Lasith Malinga.

The Sri Lanka speedster took 25 innings to reach 50 wickets in Cricket World Cups, with another Australia pacer in Glenn McGrath and Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan next best to hit the mark from 30 innings.

Starc also holds the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup after taking 27 wickets in 10 matches in 2019.

Mohammed Shami is the best-placed of the current bowlers to threaten Starc’s record, with the India pacer sitting on 31 wickets from 11 Cricket World Cup matches.

The 33-year-old was left out of India’s line-up to face Australia in their Cricket World Cup 2023 opener but will hope for further opportunities as the tournament progresses.