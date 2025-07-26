USCENTCOM Chief Gen. Kurilla awarded Top military honour by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government conferred its prestigious military honour, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), on General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM).

President Asif Ali Zardari presented award during formal investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday. The award recognizes General Kurilla’s outstanding contributions to regional peace and security, and his pivotal role in strengthening military cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

General Kurilla’s leadership has been instrumental in enhancing mutual defence collaboration, deepening counterterrorism coordination, and fostering trust between the Pakistan Armed Forces and USCENTCOM. His sustained engagement, officials say, reflects a clear recognition of Pakistan’s central role in regional stability.

A statement from the Presidency highlighted that the honour reflects Pakistan’s “deep appreciation for General Kurilla’s consistent support and commitment to advancing bilateral military relations.”

During his visit, General Kurilla met with key members of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, including President Zardari and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff. Talks focused on regional security dynamics, military-to-military coordination, and joint efforts to address terrorism and emerging global threats.

The visit and award mark a reaffirmation of the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations, both committed to long-term peace and security cooperation in the region.

General Kurilla was received at the Presidency with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, symbolizing the high regard in which he is held by Pakistan’s armed forces.