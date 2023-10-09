Search

IHC issues notices to Gen (r) Bajwa, Gen (r) Faiz Hameed for ‘misrepresenting events’

02:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
IHC issues notices to Gen (r) Bajwa, Gen (r) Faiz Hameed for 'misrepresenting events'
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to former army chief Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and ex-chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, in a plea seeking registration of a case in apex investigation agency.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea against the top military and intelligence chief who according to the plaintiff breached legal barrier and misrepresented various events soon after stepping down from coveted roles.

The court further issued a notice to the federal investigators on application submitted for registration of a case against Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed. Journalists Javed Chaudhry, Shahid Maitla, Pemra, and the Press Association of Pakistan were also issued notices in the case.

In the written order, IHC CJ maintained that on the request of citizen Atif Ali, FIA took no action despite repeated requests against the retired army officials.

The petitioner maintained that TV host Javed Chaudhry and Shahid Maitla conducted the interviews for the sake of ratings which malign institutions, and society. He opined that freedom of expression was used for a ‘criminal act’ in tweaked interviews.

It said the interview portrayed a negative image of the armed forces and also tried to create a rift between state and the masses.

