After ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed, Gen (r) Bajwa too ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz's allegations

LAHORE – Soon after former ISI DG Faiz Hameed rejected Maryam Nawaz's allegations that he damaged the PML-N government, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly shared his side of the story via his close aides.

It all started when Maryam Nawaz said in an interview this week that Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed should be court martialled for toppling the PML-N government and supporting the Imran Khan government for almost four years.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that an example should be made out of the former ISI chief.

Maryam said she had moved the court against Faiz when he was serving as ISI DG. “I had submitted an application and presented evidence in which the biggest proof was that General Faiz had gone to the house of the then Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Sahib and told him that he had to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and also refuse them bail," she said.

Later, senior journalist Kamran Khan claimed in a tweet that the former spymaster had sent him messages in reply to Maryam's allegations. He quoted Faiz as saying that all decisions were taken by the courts. He was also reported to have said that only army chief had the authority to take decisions.

In the latest turn of events, journalist Mansoor Ali Khan claimed in a vlog that he had contacted people close to the former army chief for his comments on Faiz's remarks.

He quoted the source as having stated that Faiz had been serving as DGC, head of ISI’s Counter Intelligence Wing, during the period that Maryam Nawaz referred to in her interview.

He quoted an unnamed source as saying the DGC would report to the ISI DG, who is answerable to the prime minister. The source said: “Finding out who was serving as the ISI DG at that time and what was the type of his relationship with the Sharif family will resolve the enigma."

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan said it was the response he had received from people close to Gen Bajwa, adding that it appeared that a position was being taken on the matter.