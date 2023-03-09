After ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed, Gen (r) Bajwa too ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz's allegations

LAHORE – Soon after former ISI DG Faiz Hameed rejected Maryam Nawaz's allegations that he damaged the PML-N government, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly shared his side of the story via his close aides.
It all started when Maryam Nawaz said in an interview this week that Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed should be court martialled for toppling the PML-N government and supporting the Imran Khan government for almost four years.
The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that an example should be made out of the former ISI chief.
Maryam said she had moved the court against Faiz when he was serving as ISI DG. “I had submitted an application and presented evidence in which the biggest proof was that General Faiz had gone to the house of the then Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Sahib and told him that he had to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and also refuse them bail," she said.
Later, senior journalist Kamran Khan claimed in a tweet that the former spymaster had sent him messages in reply to Maryam's allegations. He quoted Faiz as saying that all decisions were taken by the courts. He was also reported to have said that only army chief had the authority to take decisions.
In the latest turn of events, journalist Mansoor Ali Khan claimed in a vlog that he had contacted people close to the former army chief for his comments on Faiz's remarks.
He quoted the source as having stated that Faiz had been serving as DGC, head of ISI’s Counter Intelligence Wing, during the period that Maryam Nawaz referred to in her interview.
He quoted an unnamed source as saying the DGC would report to the ISI DG, who is answerable to the prime minister. The source said: “Finding out who was serving as the ISI DG at that time and what was the type of his relationship with the Sharif family will resolve the enigma."
Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan said it was the response he had received from people close to Gen Bajwa, adding that it appeared that a position was being taken on the matter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
