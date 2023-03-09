Search

ImmigrationPakistan

Gwadar airport's inauguration on the cards; here's the expected date

Web Desk 09:08 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Gwadar airport's inauguration on the cards; here's the expected date

QUETTA – The new Gwadar International Airport is soon to be inaugurated as the facility is all set for flight operation. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the Airport on March 23 in Balochistan's Gwadar district as well placed sources confirm that the safety check of the airport has been done and it is fully prepared for flight operation.

The cost of the airport is over $200 million and is tucked 26km east of Gwadar city. Interestingly, the groundbreaking ceremony of the airport was held in March 2019, by then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor website, the project has been completed on time as the deadline was March 2023.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal chaired a review meeting on the “Test flight at the new Gwadar International Airport” in Islamabad. The participants discussed progress on projects including CAA Complex, landslide infrastructure, cargo building, Airports Security Force (ASF) Camp for 1,050 Personnel, and 132kV grid station.

The construction of Gwadar airport is an important aspect of the multi-billion Dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Besides a network of roads, the airport would allow investors as well as tourists to land in the beautiful city and enjoy the serene atmosphere besides looking for business opportunities. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; here's how it will affect UK travel

10:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Major change in Saudi Arabia's tourist visa for GCC residents; Read details here

09:56 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Army chief gets security briefing during Gwadar visit

10:04 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Saudi govt alters procedure for Umrah goers; Here are the details

10:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

No more airport hassle as you can book taxi 90 days in advance; here's how it works

11:53 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

How to get Germany Work Visa? Here's the procedure for qualified professionals

09:00 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; ...

10:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 295.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: