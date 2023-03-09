Gwadar airport's inauguration on the cards; here's the expected date

QUETTA – The new Gwadar International Airport is soon to be inaugurated as the facility is all set for flight operation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the Airport on March 23 in Balochistan's Gwadar district as well placed sources confirm that the safety check of the airport has been done and it is fully prepared for flight operation.

The cost of the airport is over $200 million and is tucked 26km east of Gwadar city. Interestingly, the groundbreaking ceremony of the airport was held in March 2019, by then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor website, the project has been completed on time as the deadline was March 2023.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal chaired a review meeting on the “Test flight at the new Gwadar International Airport” in Islamabad. The participants discussed progress on projects including CAA Complex, landslide infrastructure, cargo building, Airports Security Force (ASF) Camp for 1,050 Personnel, and 132kV grid station.

The construction of Gwadar airport is an important aspect of the multi-billion Dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Besides a network of roads, the airport would allow investors as well as tourists to land in the beautiful city and enjoy the serene atmosphere besides looking for business opportunities.