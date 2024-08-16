Two policemen among five injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR – At least five people, including two policemen, were injured in an attack in the Pir Bala area on Warsak Road, Peshawar.

The incident occurred near a police van while the officers were on their routine patrol.

Bomb Disposal Squad Superintendent Arshad Khan reported that the attack involved four to five kilograms of explosives and was triggered remotely.

Six to seven suspects have been arrested during the ongoing investigation by security officials.

The injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.