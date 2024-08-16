‘Be The One’: O! Millionaire’s new campaign sets sights on life-changing AED 100 Million jackpot

Search

Following the success of our ‘Win Your Best Life’ campaign, O! Millionaire is thrilled to introduce the ‘Be The One’ campaign, as it eagerly awaits meeting its first-ever grand prize winner. The "Be The One," is designed to inspire millions globally and primarily across the GCC, India, and Pakistan to chase their dreams of financial freedom. This campaign coincides with the growing anticipation for the weekly O! Millionaire draw, which boasts an impressive AED 100 Million jackpot.

The "Be The One" campaign aims to captivate aspirational individuals, encouraging them to envision the possibilities that come with a life-changing fortune.

At the heart of the campaign is a powerful message: "This is your chance to become the first-ever O! Millionaire."

Chairman and Founder Ralph Clemens Martin emphasized the campaign's significance in spreading hope and opportunity to a broad audience.

"We’ve always believed in the transformative power of possibilities," Martin said.

"With ‘Be The One,’ we want to remind people that their dreams are within reach, and one ticket could be the key to unlocking the future they’ve always imagined."

In a market where other players have exited the scene, O! Millionaire remains the only draw standing, a testament to being the best in the game. Beyond offering unmatched opportunities, O! Millionaire also gives players the unique chance to contribute to a greener planet. 500 trees are planted each week by Oasis Park as part of O! Millionaire’s social cause. As of the latest draw—the 117th—O! Millionaire, in partnership with Oasis Park, has planted a total of 59,000 trees.

Maradona Rebello, O! Millionaire’s Brand Ambassador, shared insights into the broader vision behind the campaign.

"This isn’t just about winning money; it’s about empowering people to dream bigger and take steps toward realizing those dreams," Rebello stated. "We are committed to creating life-changing moments for our players, and ‘Be The One’ perfectly captures that mission."

Beyond promoting the jackpot, the campaign will highlight how winnings could be used for personal fulfillment and positive community impact.

Recent winners have shared how the joy of winning encourages them to continue striving for the grand prize.

One notable winner from Pakistan Muhammad Khalid, who won over 3.79 million Pakistani Rupee (AED 500,000), shared: "Once I reach my family, I will give them a surprise. Because I know my 25 dirhams are going towards something important—we are saving our planet. My message to all my friends is that they should participate because their money will never go to waste. Always check your luck—maybe you’ll be in my place."

For TJ Sijo, who won more than 114,000 Indian Rupees (AED 5,010), the prize money is a lifeline to help pay off his loans. "I have a house loan that I plan to pay off with this money," he said.

Amir Abbas Soomro, who won approximately 38,000 Pakistani Rupees (AED 510), shared: "If I win, I will buy my dream car and home, educate my children in renowned institutions, financially support my relatives, and help deprived people access education and medical treatment. My advice to aspiring O! Millionaire winners is to set aside a portion of your winnings for those who need money for food, clothing, and medicine."

Meanwhile, Mirza Mohammed Jawad, who won over 23,000 Indian Rupees (AED 1,020), sees the chance to win millions as an opportunity to make a greater impact.

"If I win big, I will use it to help the needy, clear personal debts, and invest in my business. I'd like to advise others to buy the O! Millionaire ticket not just for the sake of winning, but because the money is being used for a good cause that will make the Earth a better place to live in," said Jawad.

They continue to dream and join the draw to ‘Be The One.’ Will you be the one?

To take part, players can purchase green certificates worth 25 dirhams on omillionaire.com.

Join the O! Millionaire Draw every week—Live Draw happens every Thursday at 8:00 pm, hosted by Maradona Rebello.

