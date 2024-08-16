Monkeypox cases rise to three in Pakistan

As the global monkeypox scare continues, Pakistan has reported two additional cases, bringing the total to three for 2024.

All cases have been identified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the latest confirmations made on Friday.

The three infected individuals were found to have contracted the virus after returning from an Arab country. In response, airport surveillance across Pakistan has been intensified following the confirmation of the country’s first case in Peshawar on August 15.

The National Health Ministry issued a health advisory after the first case was reported. A man from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently returned from the Gulf countries, tested positive for the virus, with samples sent to the National Institute of Health for confirmation. The patient exhibited mild symptoms, and contact tracing is ongoing to collect additional samples. All provinces have been instructed to appoint focal persons for monkeypox.

Border Health Services have been directed to implement strict monitoring at all entry points, while the National Institute of Health has issued preventive guidelines.

To date, there have been 99,518 confirmed monkeypox cases and 208 deaths across 122 countries.

Authorities have been instructed to set up isolation wards in designated hospitals, stock antiviral medications, and ensure the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Additional samples have been collected from close contacts of the patients, and intensified monitoring is in place at all entry points to prevent further cases.

The first case in Pakistan was confirmed shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

Over the past year, Pakistan reported 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox, all linked to travelers from the Middle East and other regions. The recurrence of cases among travelers underscores the need for rigorous border screening and monitoring.