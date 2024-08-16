Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

MUSCAT - The government of Oman has announced a six-month halt on work permits for foreign workers in specific jobs, starting September 1.

The fresh decision suspends the issuance of permits for certain professions while allowing for renewals or transfers of existing permits if requested from within Oman.

Moreover, despite the suspension, permits may still be issued for non-Omani workers in the listed professions provided that the request for renewal or transfer is submitted from within Oman.

The affected jobs include general construction workers, cleaners, bricklayers, electricians, tailors, loading and unloading workers, steel fixers, waiters, painters, chefs, and barbers.

Last month, the Ministry of Labour also prohibited hiring foreign workers in 30 new job categories to increase employment opportunities for Omanis. Government departments and companies are directed not to engage with firms that do not meet Omanisation targets.

It is worth mentioning that Omanisation is a government initiative launched in 1988 aimed at replacing foreign workers with skilled Omani nationals. The policy sets specific targets for each industry to employ a certain proportion of Omani workers.