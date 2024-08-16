Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

MUSCAT - The government of Oman has announced a six-month halt on work permits for foreign workers in specific jobs, starting September 1.
The fresh decision suspends the issuance of permits for certain professions while allowing for renewals or transfers of existing permits if requested from within Oman.
Moreover, despite the suspension, permits may still be issued for non-Omani workers in the listed professions provided that the request for renewal or transfer is submitted from within Oman.
The affected jobs include general construction workers, cleaners, bricklayers, electricians, tailors, loading and unloading workers, steel fixers, waiters, painters, chefs, and barbers.
Last month, the Ministry of Labour also prohibited hiring foreign workers in 30 new job categories to increase employment opportunities for Omanis. Government departments and companies are directed not to engage with firms that do not meet Omanisation targets.
It is worth mentioning that Omanisation is a government initiative launched in 1988 aimed at replacing foreign workers with skilled Omani nationals. The policy sets specific targets for each industry to employ a certain proportion of Omani workers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
