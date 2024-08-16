Search

Immigration

Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

Web Desk
01:47 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

MUSCAT - The government of Oman has announced a six-month halt on work permits for foreign workers in specific jobs, starting September 1.

The fresh decision suspends the issuance of permits for certain professions while allowing for renewals or transfers of existing permits if requested from within Oman.

Moreover, despite the suspension, permits may still be issued for non-Omani workers in the listed professions provided that the request for renewal or transfer is submitted from within Oman.

The affected jobs include general construction workers, cleaners, bricklayers, electricians, tailors, loading and unloading workers, steel fixers, waiters, painters, chefs, and barbers.

Last month, the Ministry of Labour also prohibited hiring foreign workers in 30 new job categories to increase employment opportunities for Omanis. Government departments and companies are directed not to engage with firms that do not meet Omanisation targets.

It is worth mentioning that Omanisation is a government initiative launched in 1988 aimed at replacing foreign workers with skilled Omani nationals. The policy sets specific targets for each industry to employ a certain proportion of Omani workers.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

01:47 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

12:28 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Egypt announces fresh changes for tourists with free transit visa

12:16 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Turkey allows visa-free entry to this Muslim country: Details inside

08:03 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ethiopia slashes tourist visa fee: Details inside

06:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Strict UAE visa regulations for Pakistanis: Things you need to know

04:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

New Zealand increases cap on seasonal foreign workers: Details inside

Immigration

03:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers ...

11:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice ...

07:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 ...

01:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Germany cuts visa processing time to 2 weeks but for this country

01:12 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Visit visa compliance to be ensured in Pakistan instead of UAE: ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:47 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: