US terms arrest of Faiz Hameed, other retired army officers Pakistan's 'internal matter'

WASHINGTON – The United States said the arrest of retired military officer in Pakistan is an “internal matter” of the South Asian country.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh replied when he was asked a question regarding arrest of former army officers, including ex-ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

“That's really a Pakistani internal matter for them to speak to. As you know, the US values our partnership with Pakistan and engage with both military and civilian leaders based on mutual interests,” she said.

“And we remain committed to working with Pakistan to support regional stability and our mutual goals, and I'll just have to leave it at that,” Sindh added.

Three retired officers were also taken in military custody in connection with the Field General Court Martial proceedings of former spymaster Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed.

The development was confirmed by the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

“In connection with the FGCM proceedings of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline,” read the statement.

Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing, it added.

Brigadier retired Ghaffar, brigadier retired Naeem and Colonel retired Asim have reportedly been arrested

On August 12, the process of Field General Court Marital was initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” ISPR had said in a statement.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act, it added.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” the military’s media wing said.