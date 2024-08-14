Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed faces probe for alleged DHA Peshawar land scam

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's former intelligence chief Lt Gen retd. Faiz Hameed was arrested over allegations of abusing his authority and targeting Top City during his tenure as head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.
The country's former spymaster is facing three more cases including selling land in DHA Peshawar at different prices. Reports shared by local TV said a deal made by former intelligence head caused staggering loss of Rs720 million to the housing authority.
The program Capital Talk revealed that an inquiry started into Faiz Hameed’s activities, focusing on these serious allegations. The program also mentioned a deal involving Shafiq Amini, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Peshawar, and General Bajwa, though TLP leader denied any involvement or benefit from Faiz Hameed in this matter.
Pakistan Army started court-martial proceedings against the three star general, who stepped down just before change of command.
Pakistani military initiated disciplinary action following complaints of land grabbing and corruption linked to a project near Islamabad, as well as accusations that Hameed abused his power.
Hameed was once a powerful figure and was close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. His arrest marks the first time a former ISI chief faces such charges, and it signals an effort by the military to restore discipline within its ranks.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
