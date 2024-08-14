Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed faces probe for alleged DHA Peshawar land scam

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's former intelligence chief Lt Gen retd. Faiz Hameed was arrested over allegations of abusing his authority and targeting Top City during his tenure as head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

The country's former spymaster is facing three more cases including selling land in DHA Peshawar at different prices. Reports shared by local TV said a deal made by former intelligence head caused staggering loss of Rs720 million to the housing authority.

The program Capital Talk revealed that an inquiry started into Faiz Hameed’s activities, focusing on these serious allegations. The program also mentioned a deal involving Shafiq Amini, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Peshawar, and General Bajwa, though TLP leader denied any involvement or benefit from Faiz Hameed in this matter.

Pakistan Army started court-martial proceedings against the three star general, who stepped down just before change of command.

Pakistani military initiated disciplinary action following complaints of land grabbing and corruption linked to a project near Islamabad, as well as accusations that Hameed abused his power.

Hameed was once a powerful figure and was close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. His arrest marks the first time a former ISI chief faces such charges, and it signals an effort by the military to restore discipline within its ranks.