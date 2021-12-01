Pakistan’s Skardu Airport opens for international flights tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – The Skardu Airport will start operating international flights from December 2 (tomorrow) in line with the government’s efforts to promote tourism and economic activities in the region.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced the decision on Twitter as the upgradation work at the airport located in Pakistan’s northern region, Gilgit-Baltistan, has been completed.

The airport has been elevated to the international status. It said.

“In line with the PM's Vision Master Plan to promote tourism across the country Skardu Airport starts operating as an int'l airport from 02 Dec. Initially the operations will be under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only,” read the statement.

— PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) December 1, 2021

Locating at an altitude of 2,230 meters, the Skardu airport was listed among the world's highest altitude airports.

In August, Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan while speaking with a leading daily told the Skardu airport would have all-weather and nighttime flight operations. A notification in this regard would be issued next month.

The ruling party leader further added that the airport's runway was being expanded for wide-body aircraft landing. Sarwar also added that authorities mulled options to construct a new airport in Gilgit.

Officials have also conducted research work to construct a bridge for the landing of heavy aircraft at the Gilgit airport, he said. Khan while narrating the motive behind the initiative said, these steps were being taken to boost tourism potential in the high-mountain region under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.