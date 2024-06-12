PPP becides to boycott budget session over ongoing disagreements

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to boycott the budget session after failing to resolve differences with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the budget.

According to sources, the PPP, a key coalition partner in the federal government, made the decision during a parliamentary meeting. Following this decision, the PPP will not participate in the National Assembly session.

Sources indicate that the primary reason for the ongoing disagreements between the PPP and PML-N is the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The PPP is reportedly displeased with the exclusion of certain developmental schemes from the PSDP. Additionally, the two parties could not reach an agreement on proposals related to salaries and pensions of government employees.

Previously, senior PPP leaders met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to address the budget-related differences, but the meeting failed to yield any fruitful results.

In response to the PPP's decision to boycott the budget session, the government has become active in attempting to placate its coalition partners. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, have reached out to Bilawal Bhutto in his chamber to discuss the matter.