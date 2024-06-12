Budget 2024-25: Pakistan sets minimum wage at Rs36,000

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the minimum wage by Rs4,000 for unskilled abourers in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

It has proposed jacking up the minimum salary to Rs36,000 from previous Rs32,000, a move that aims at providing relief to the labour class in the country.

The approval for hiking the minimum wage was granted by the federal cabinet in a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has proposed up to 25 percent increase in salaries of its employees.

The government has announced 25% increase in salaries for Grade1 to 16 employees while 20% increased was proposed in salaries of officers of Grade17 to 22.

The Budget 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the National Assembly shortly as it was hit by delay due to difference between the PPP and PML-N, the coalition partners in the federal government.