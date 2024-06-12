Budget 2024-25: Pakistan sets minimum wage at Rs36,000

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the minimum wage by Rs4,000 for unskilled abourers in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.
It has proposed jacking up the minimum salary to Rs36,000 from previous Rs32,000, a move that aims at providing relief to the labour class in the country.
The approval for hiking the minimum wage was granted by the federal cabinet in a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has proposed up to 25 percent increase in salaries of its employees.
The government has announced 25% increase in salaries for Grade1 to 16 employees while 20% increased was proposed in salaries of officers of Grade17 to 22.
The Budget 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the National Assembly shortly as it was hit by delay due to difference between the PPP and PML-N, the coalition partners in the federal government.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.