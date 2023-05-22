Pakistan Martyrs’ Day to be celebrated on May 25, announces COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir announced that Pakistan Martyrs' Day will be celebrated on May 25 to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief made the announcement while addressing a ceremony held to distribute awards at GHQ.

Senior officials of Pakistan Army and families of martyrs participated in it. The Army Chief awarded military honors to the officers and men for their bravery and outstanding services.

As many as 51 officers were awarded the Star of Distinction (Military) while 22 officers and men were awarded Basalat medal and two men were awarded with the special medal of the United Nations.

Gen Asim Munir said that Pakistan Army as an institution always remembers every person associated with it, his family members. This relationship as a family is a proud and outstanding example.

He said that every soldier and officer associated with this institution puts their duties above political prejudices and distinctions because a strong army is the guarantee of the security and unity of the state.

He said attacks on military installations, monuments and shrines of martyrs are sad and intolerable and those responsible will be brought to justice.