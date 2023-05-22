Pakistan Martyrs’ Day to be celebrated on May 25, announces COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir announced that Pakistan Martyrs' Day will be celebrated on May 25 to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs.
According to ISPR, the Army Chief made the announcement while addressing a ceremony held to distribute awards at GHQ.
Senior officials of Pakistan Army and families of martyrs participated in it. The Army Chief awarded military honors to the officers and men for their bravery and outstanding services.
As many as 51 officers were awarded the Star of Distinction (Military) while 22 officers and men were awarded Basalat medal and two men were awarded with the special medal of the United Nations.
Gen Asim Munir said that Pakistan Army as an institution always remembers every person associated with it, his family members. This relationship as a family is a proud and outstanding example.
He said that every soldier and officer associated with this institution puts their duties above political prejudices and distinctions because a strong army is the guarantee of the security and unity of the state.
He said attacks on military installations, monuments and shrines of martyrs are sad and intolerable and those responsible will be brought to justice.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
