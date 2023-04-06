COAS Asim Munir reiterates army's resolve to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated Pakistan Army's resolve to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of threats.
He was speaking during his visit to forward areas along the Line of Control on Thursday, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
COAS said Pakistan Army is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.
On the occasion, he was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations.
The Army Chief met with officers and troops on the forward positions and asked the troops to extend all out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with sincerity and devotion.
He appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high morale.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
