COAS Asim Munir, ISI Chief meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the country’s spy chief called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the federal capital.

Media reports suggest that Gen Asim briefed the premier on professional matters and exchanged views on the border and internal security situation.

PM Sharif hailed the preparation and professional affairs of the Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Nadeem Anjum was also present who also briefed the premier on the current situation.

Despite the media reports, Prime Minister's Office or Army’s media wing remained tight-lipped about the meeting.