PTI leader Shahbaz Gill stopped from traveling for Umrah

ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill was barred from flying from the Lahore airport to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Media reports suggest that Gill was leaving for Holy places from the provincial capital, but was stopped from going abroad by the immigration authorities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was stopped from flying out of the country as his name was placed on the exit control list (ECL). The firebrand politician has been facing sedition charges for allegedly inciting mutiny within the armed forces through his controversial remarks in a TV programme.

He was jailed until Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in the sedition case. The former ruling party leader lamented the action and maintained that the case was politically motivated with ulterior motives and malafide intentions.