Pakistan's top civil-military leaders to meet tomorrow as PM convenes NSC huddle amid deepening crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened National Security Committee (NSC) for tomorrow (Friday) as a new constitutional crisis has emerged in Pakistan, which for months has been engulfed in a political crisis.

Media reports suggest that cabinet members, chiefs of all forces, and heads of intelligence agencies would attend the meeting to brief the participants on matters related to national security.

The top brass would give a briefing on security situation in Punjab where the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced elections on May 14 in line with Supreme Court's directives.

Officials will also exchange views on ongoing economic crisis as court gave deadline to government for elections while the crisis hit the country is waiting for bailout funds.

The recent development comes days after Supreme Court declared the ECP's decision to delay the assembly elections in two provinces as unconstitutional, and directed the government to conduct polls despite security concerns.

More to follow...