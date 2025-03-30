Chinese woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-8; probe underway

ISLAMABAD – A 42-year-old Chinese woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Sector F-8, Islamabad.

The woman’s partner in Pakistan notified local cops about the incident, and authorities started an investigation into the cause of death.

The deceased was feeling unwell earlier in the morning and subsequently went to her room to rest. Her body was discovered later by her companions, who alerted the local police. The police have taken the body into custody and started legal proceedings.

As exact cause of death remains unclear, police officials stated that it is too early to draw any conclusions. “The post-mortem will provide more clarity on the circumstances surrounding her death,” said a police spokesperson.

Chinese embassy has been informed, and officials are working to gather more information on the case. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine whether foul play was involved or if her death resulted from natural causes.