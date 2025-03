Eidul-Fitr 2025 Prayer Timings in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistanis will celebrate Eidul Fitr on March 31, Monday, and massive congregational prayers are slated to be held in various cities across Pakistan.

Special congregations for the Eid prayers will be held at different mosques and Eidgahs, with prayers scheduled at specific times throughout the country.

Lahore

In Lahore, the major Eid gathering will be held at Jamia Ashrafia Lahore at 7:30 AM, where Maulana Qari Arshad will lead the Eid prayers.

Other prominent venues include Jamia Mosque Shaikha Salam Link Model Town, Jamia Mosque Ihsan, Jamia Mosque Bilal, and Jamia Mosque Madina, where prayers will be held at various times throughout the morning.

Time Sites 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Khadrak Sata Mal, Multan Road Jamia Mosque Madina, Auto Market, Lari Adda, Badami Bagh Jamia Mosque Baitul Mukarram, Riwaz Garden Darul Uloom Madania, Rasool Park, H Block, Sabza Zar Scheme, Multan Road Jamia Mosque Taqwa, Jamil Town, Sabza Zar Jamia Mosque Darul Shifa, Shah Jamal, Shadman 7:15 AM Jamia Mosque Ar-Rahman, Government Teaching Hospital, Shahdara Jamia Muhammadiya Qasmiya, opposite Packages Mall, Main Walton Road, Cantt 7:30 AM Jamia Ashrafia, Ferozepur Road Jamia Mosque Madina, Purani Anarkali Jamia Mosque Bab al-Jannat, Ataturk Block, Garden Town Jamia Mosque Khazra, Samanabad Jamia Mosque Najm ul-Uloom, 872-N, Poonch Road, Samanabad Madina Mosque, Kainchi, Amr Sidhu, near Packages Factory Walton Cantt Jamia Mansoor-ul-Islamia, Eidgah Cantt 7:45 AM Jamia Mansoor-ul-Islamia, Eidgah Cantt 8:45 AM Bairoun Sheranwala Bagh, Androon Shehr Lahore

Karachi

In Karachi, Eid prayers will be held at multiple mosques at different timings. Jamia Mosque Farooq Azam, Jamia Mosque Muhammadi Ghousia Colony, Jamia Mosque Sulemani, and several other famous mosques will host prayers between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM.

Time Location 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Muhammadi, Ghousia Colony, behind Central Jail, Karachi 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Sulemani, near Karachi Central Jail 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Rahmani (Lal Mosque), Sector 12L, Orangi Town, Karachi 7:15 AM Jamia Mosque Usman Ghani, Main Stop, Sachal Goth, Karachi 7:15 AM Jamia Mosque Makkah K.D.A, near Yaro Goth, Surjani 7:30 AM Markazi Eidgah Abdullah Gabol Goth, Gulshan-e-Mimar 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Zakiya, Paposh Nagar, Nazimabad No. 5, Karachi 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Rahmania, Old Vegetable Market, near Hassan Square, Cheezap Wali Gali 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Muslimeen Punjab Society, Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, Sector 20, Karachi 7:30 AM Jamia Madaniya Islamia, Jamshed Ansari Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Mahajir Maki, near Parking Plaza, Saddar, Karachi 6:45 AM Jamia Mosque Muhammadi, Block E, MPR Colony 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Fatimah Zahra, Defence Karachi 7:15 AM Jamia Mosque Ghousia, Moaz Bin Jabal, Nagi Town 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Mamoor, Orangi Town, Sector 10 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Khulafa-e-Rashideen

Islamabad

In capital city, the central Eidgah at Sharif Asghar Mall Road will host Eid prayers at 7:45 AM. Faisal Mosque Islamabad will have Eid prayers at 8:00 AM, while other venues like Jamia Mosque Marwah Town, Jamia Mosque C Block Media Town, and Jamia Mosque Hanfiya will also hold prayers at scheduled times.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, Eid prayers will be offered at the central Eidgah on Charsadda Road, and in other mosques such as Hayatabad Jamia Mosque, Jamia Mosque Safa, and Jamia Mosque Phor Ghran from 7:00 AM to 7:30 AM.

Multan

In Multan, mosques like Jamia Mosque Al-Faisal, Jamia Mosque Sirkar Madina, and Jamia Mosque Al-Iman will hold Eid prayers between 5:30 AM and 7:00 AM.

Faisalabad

In Faisalabad, the central Jamia Mosque Gulam Muhammadabad will offer Eid prayers at 9:00 AM. Other mosques like Jamia Qasmiya Chohard Majra, Jamia Mosque Umar Allama Iqbal Colony, and Jamia Mosque Khadijah-tul-Kubra will offer prayers between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM.

Sukkur, Quetta, and Muzaffarabad

In Sukkur, Eid prayers will be held at various mosques from 7:15 AM to 8:00 AM. Quetta will also have prayers at different locations between 7:15 AM and 8:00 AM. In Muzaffarabad, Eid prayers will be held at the University College Ground at 7:15 AM.

On this joyous occasion of Eid, the public has been requested to follow the prayer timings and reach their local mosques or Eidgahs on time to participate in the celebrations.