Handlers based in India, Afghanistan behind Balochistan attacks: Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Terrorists involved in overnight twin attacks on bases of Frontier Corps in Balochistan province were being handled from India and Afghanistan, said the military’s media wing in a statement on Thursday.

At least seven troops were soldiers were martyred and 13 terrorists killed during the attacks in Naushki and Panjgur. The banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attacks, stating that it used suicide bombers to break into the bases.

"As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Naushki yesterday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area."

It added 13 militants had been killed during a security operation following the attack.

In Naushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bring tally to 9 terrorists killed in the district, ISPR said, adding that four “brave soldiers embraced shahadat including an officer while repulsing this attack”.

“At Panjgur, security forces operation is continuing to eliminate fleeing terrorists. 4 Terrorists have so far been killed at Panjgur while at least 4/5 are encircled by security forces,” it added.

During intense fighting, three soldiers embraced martyrdom and four soldiers are injured.