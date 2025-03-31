Journalist Farhan Mallick sent to judicial custody

KARACHI – A judicial magistrate has ordered the transfer of journalist Farhan Mallick to Landhi Jail under judicial custody following his arrest under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced Mallick and other accused individuals before the court after their physical remand ended. However, the magistrate denied an extension and directed Mallick’s imprisonment.

According to lawyer Jibran Nasir, the court refused to extend Mallick’s remand, highlighting that another accused admitted to meeting Mallick for the first time at the FIA office. He also claimed that the FIA failed to present any concrete evidence regarding the journalist’s alleged offense.

Mallick is facing two separate cases—one under Peca for allegedly sharing anti-state content online and another related to money laundering and an illegal call center operation.

His bail hearing for the first case is set for April 3, while proceedings for the second case will take place on April 7.