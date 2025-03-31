OGRA increases LPG prices, new rates effective from April 1

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification announcing an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, which will take effect from April 1, 2025.

According to the notification, the price of LPG has increased by 54 paisa per kg. The producer price has been set at Rs. 2,443.37 per 11.8 kg cylinder, while the maximum consumer price is fixed at Rs. 2,930.71 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

The maximum per kg price now stands at Rs. 248.37.

The LPG price structure includes producer price, margins, and transportation costs.

The marketing, distribution, and transportation margin is set at Rs. 35,000 per metric ton, with a marketing margin of Rs. 17,000, a distribution margin of Rs. 10,000 per ton, and transportation charges of Rs. 8,000 per ton.