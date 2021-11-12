Honda, Suzuki increase car prices again

LAHORE – Pakistan’s leading auto assemblers – Suzuki and Honda Atlas – has raised prices of their different vehicles once again in the running calendar year.

The new prices came into effect from November 11, 2021, said the companies in an official announcement.

The prices of Honda City’s various variants have been increased by up to Rs170,000. Honda City 1.2L CVT witnessed a price hike of Rs150,000 to reach Rs2,949,000 while Honda City 1.2L M/T’s new price stands at Rs2,729,000 with an increase of Rs130,000.

The price of Honda City 1.5L CVT has been increased by Rs170,000 to Rs3,069,000. Similarly, the price of Honda Aspire’s variants increased by up to Rs195,000.

The prices of Honda Civic, BR-V have also been increased massively.

As per the Suzuki’s new prices, Alto’s variants witnessed an increase up to Rs183,000 with Alto VX now available at Rs1,274,000 against previous price of Rs1,113,000.

The prices of Suzuki Cultus have been increased by Rs297,000. The prices of Suzuki Wagon R, Suzuki Bolan, Ravi, Suzuki APV, Jimny and Vitara GLX have also been revised upwards. Following the prices of the Suzuki vehicles;