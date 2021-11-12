TEVTA goes digital, launches new website competing for modern digital standards

LAHORE - Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has launched a new website which is its first-ever interactive portal under the Digital transformation of Punjab.

While speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ali Salman explained the features of the new website and said that the newly launched website would be one of the largest designed websites in Punjab as well as most Hi-Tech in Government Sector as the new website has changed communication from the focus on management previously to a student under the new communication policy by Chairperson.

He went on to say that the website demonstrates TEVTA’S long transformation from a Conventional skill provider to one based on a Hi-tech modern Ecosystem. The website entails key details of the rich history of TEVTA as the institute has and the diverse technologies offered for its students with a new graphical interface explaining all courses details, providing career guidance through Career Pathways, inclusive of local, international of entrepreneurial, he said.

He added: "moreover for the first time TEVTA has highlighted its Faculty Potential boasting of 21 Ph.D. and 200+ Mphils. The Website further has research publications of the faculty and TEVTA’s specialized institutes under service centers."

He said that this is an important day in the history of TEVTA and critical for the image uplift of the TVET Sector. We have been doing some great work over the years but it was never displayed properly due to lack of a modern Hi-Tech website, he added.

He further commented that TEVTA not only offers conventional skills such as Mechanic, Electricians, etc. but Hi-tech Skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, and Data Modeling and that’s exactly what TEVTA has showcased on this New Website.

A representative from Punjab Information Technology Board Saima Sheikh said that This is the largest ever designed website in Punjab and it is the vision of the chairperson we are just showcasing whatever is happening at TEVTA.