TECNO Spark Go 3 Review: Best Value Smartphone in Pakistan 2026

TECNO Spark Go 3 is arguably the best value smartphone under Rs30,000 in Pakistan this year. Tested in real-world scenarios, both variants — 64GB at Rs26,999 and 128GB at Rs29,999 — deliver unmatched reliability and features.

Built for Real Life

Durability is a key differentiator. With IP64 water and dust resistance and 1.2m drop protection, the phone can handle spills, rain, and accidental drops effortlessly.

Performance & Storage

Optimized for 4-Year Lag-Free Performance, it runs apps smoothly across daily tasks. 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM and the choice of 64GB or 128GB storage ensures sufficient space for apps, photos, and videos.

Display & Battery

The 6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals. Combined with a 5000mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it lasts all day without stress.

Smart Features

Unique features like Free Link 2.0, TECNO AI enhancements, and built-in IR remote make it versatile and practical, standing out among budget competitors.

Verdict: For students, young professionals, or anyone seeking durability, performance, and long-term reliability, Spark Go 3 is the best budget smartphone in Pakistan 2026.