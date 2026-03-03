Apple unveils most affordable iPhone 17e – Check prices, availability date

Apple has unveiled its most budget-friendly iPhone 17e, which is designed to offer premium features at a more affordable price.

The iPhone 17e looks very similar to last year’s iPhone 16e, but with several updates under the hood.

Powered by the A19 processor, which is also used in the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17e promises faster performance and enhanced AI processing. However, it features a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED display, keeping things compact.

Unlike the Dynamic Island seen on the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17e continues to use the traditional notch design for the front-facing camera.

Apple has incorporated its own C1X modem into the device to provide faster internet speeds. For added durability, the iPhone 17e comes with a Ceramic Shield 2 front screen, designed to offer extra protection against drops.

At the back, the iPhone 17e houses a 48-megapixel single camera that supports 4K video recording. Apple claims that portrait photography has been significantly improved. The front-facing camera is a 12-megapixel sensor that supports Face ID.

The iPhone 17e also supports MagSafe, enabling faster wireless charging, a feature absent from the iPhone 16e. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, water and dust resistance, satellite connectivity, and eSIM support.

The phone runs on the latest iOS 26 operating system, with Apple’s intelligence features designed to enhance user experience.

iPhone 17e Price

The iPhone 17e will be available in black, white, and a new soft pink color. The 256GB model will be priced at $599, while the 512GB variant will cost $799. Sales will begin globally on March 11, 2026.