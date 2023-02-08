Pakistani rupee registers gains against dollar amid IMF talks

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee has been on an upward trajectory on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.96 percent in the inter-bank market during trading.
The rupee was quoted at 273.65 during intra-day trading, with an improvement of Rs2.63 today.
On Tuesday, PKR closed at 276.28 against the US dollar, a depreciation of Rs0.98 or 0.35%.
The upward trajectory comes in light of continued talks between the Sharif-led government and the IMF for the revival of stalled funds.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Karachi
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Quetta
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Attock
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Multan
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
