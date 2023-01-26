Search

Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 255 against dollar in inter-bank market

Web Desk 12:14 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 255 against dollar in inter-bank market
Source: File photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee plunged drastically to approach an all-time low, days after currency exchangers lifted a cap on the rupee-dollar rate.

Earlier during the day, the currency was trading at 231 while the greenback increased by Rs 24 and was being quoted at 254.75 during intra-day trading.

The massive depreciation of over 9 percent during the trading session of the local currency is the largest single-day decline in decades.

It was also reported the country's central bank is adjusting the exchange rate to the market rate to address the widening difference between the official and open market rate.

The recent development comes as the coalition government agreed to the stringent conditions set by the US-based global lender to let the exchange rate be set by the market.

Amid the worrisome situation, money market pundits claimed the rupee was bound to plunge in the coming days as the cash-strapped nation moved to meet harsh conditions demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the ninth review of the crucial programme.

Earlier this week, money exchange companies have come up with a counter strategy and decided to remove the cap on the US dollar amid growing artificial demand for the greenback in the market.

The local currency depreciation was also linked with depleting foreign exchange reserves held by the country’s central bank.

More to follow...

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

