Azad Kashmir makes hijab mandatory for female students

06:44 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
Azad Kashmir makes hijab mandatory for female students
MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has made it mandatory for female students and teachers to wear hijab in institutions where co-education is offered.

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued a circular, stating it has been observed that rule of hijab wearing was not being implemented in mixed-gender educational institutions.

It has directed all the schools and colleges in region to ensure the implementation of the dress code and warned them of strict action in case the dress code is violated.

However, it is not clarified in the circular what kind of action would be taken against those female students and teachers who will defy the rules.

AJK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai told Geo News that the notification is issued in line with "Our religion and moral values of our society".

