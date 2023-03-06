Azad Kashmir makes hijab mandatory for female students

MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has made it mandatory for female students and teachers to wear hijab in institutions where co-education is offered.
The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued a circular, stating it has been observed that rule of hijab wearing was not being implemented in mixed-gender educational institutions.
It has directed all the schools and colleges in region to ensure the implementation of the dress code and warned them of strict action in case the dress code is violated.
However, it is not clarified in the circular what kind of action would be taken against those female students and teachers who will defy the rules.
AJK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai told Geo News that the notification is issued in line with "Our religion and moral values of our society".
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
