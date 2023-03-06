Indian singer Swati Mishra recreates Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno 2.0'

Kaifi Khalil is one of the most popular singers in South Asia, and his song Kahani Suno 2.0 has taken the world charts by storm.

Kahani Suno 2.0 has become a sensation across South Asia and beyond, with its heart-wrenching lyrics and soulful melody capturing the hearts of listeners. The song, which features Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in the music video, has become a household sound, with people all over the world humming along to its tune.

It is a masterpiece that has cemented its place in the hearts of many as an ode to the pain of unrequited love. The song's timeless appeal continues to enchant audiences of all ages, and its popularity shows no signs of waning. This hit number also got a rendition from Aima Baig and was recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, OST for an ARY Digital serial with the same title.

Now, an Indian artist named Swati Mishra has released a reply version of the song, narrating the story from the girl's perspective. This new version offers a unique take on the original song and explores the emotions a woman might feel after hearing the tale told in the heartwrenching song.

The cover garnered 2.8 million views and thousands of likes from fans and admirers who showered that singer with praise and compliments.

Previously, dutch singer Emma Heesters was the latest foreign singer to lend her voice to the hit Pakistani number and she covered the song in perfect Urdu.