What's the cost of 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi ensemble?

Pakistani cricket sensation Imam-ul-Haq's wedding excitement with his lovely bride Anmol Mehmood is the talk of the town, lighting up social media with pure joy.

HSY, the famous designer, kicked off the frenzy by sharing an Instagram post that not only tagged Anmol Mehmood but also treated us to a delightful array of her photos and videos.

These snapshots swiftly spread like wildfire across social media, captivating Imam-ul-Haq's fans who couldn't get enough of the enchanting details, especially the captivating mehndi look.

On her big day, Mehmood chose a stunning wedding ensemble from the one and only HSY, accentuated by elegant jewellery from 'Opal by Madiha Ehsan,' adding that perfect touch to the couple's magical vibe.

For those curious about the cost of this dreamy wedding attire showcased on 'The World of HSY' official website, exact figures weren't spilt. However, insiders suggest it's a ballpark figure of around 16 lakh 50 thousand rupees.

Let's talk about the details of the 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi pair – the maroon shirt boasts traditional gote work, while the Mukesh dupatta, blends maroon and mustard hues with a splash of purple goet.

Word on the street is that the 'Qawali Night,' part of Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities, unfolded in Lahore on November 23. The main event is set for November 25, with the cricketer looking dapper in a prince coat. And, of course, the grand celebration for the national cricket star is slated for November 26 in Lahore, marking the perfect end to this joyous chapter.

