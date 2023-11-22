What's the cost of 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi ensemble?

Pakistani cricket sensation Imam-ul-Haq's wedding excitement with his lovely bride Anmol Mehmood is the talk of the town, lighting up social media with pure joy.
HSY, the famous designer, kicked off the frenzy by sharing an Instagram post that not only tagged Anmol Mehmood but also treated us to a delightful array of her photos and videos.
These snapshots swiftly spread like wildfire across social media, captivating Imam-ul-Haq's fans who couldn't get enough of the enchanting details, especially the captivating mehndi look.
On her big day, Mehmood chose a stunning wedding ensemble from the one and only HSY, accentuated by elegant jewellery from 'Opal by Madiha Ehsan,' adding that perfect touch to the couple's magical vibe.
For those curious about the cost of this dreamy wedding attire showcased on 'The World of HSY' official website, exact figures weren't spilt. However, insiders suggest it's a ballpark figure of around 16 lakh 50 thousand rupees.
Let's talk about the details of the 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi pair – the maroon shirt boasts traditional gote work, while the Mukesh dupatta, blends maroon and mustard hues with a splash of purple goet.
Word on the street is that the 'Qawali Night,' part of Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities, unfolded in Lahore on November 23. The main event is set for November 25, with the cricketer looking dapper in a prince coat. And, of course, the grand celebration for the national cricket star is slated for November 26 in Lahore, marking the perfect end to this joyous chapter.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
