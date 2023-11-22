Search

Lifestyle

What's the cost of 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi ensemble?

Maheen Khawaja
08:30 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
What's the cost of 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi ensemble?
Source: Instagram

Pakistani cricket sensation Imam-ul-Haq's wedding excitement with his lovely bride Anmol Mehmood is the talk of the town, lighting up social media with pure joy.

HSY, the famous designer, kicked off the frenzy by sharing an Instagram post that not only tagged Anmol Mehmood but also treated us to a delightful array of her photos and videos.

These snapshots swiftly spread like wildfire across social media, captivating Imam-ul-Haq's fans who couldn't get enough of the enchanting details, especially the captivating mehndi look.

On her big day, Mehmood chose a stunning wedding ensemble from the one and only HSY, accentuated by elegant jewellery from 'Opal by Madiha Ehsan,' adding that perfect touch to the couple's magical vibe.

For those curious about the cost of this dreamy wedding attire showcased on 'The World of HSY' official website, exact figures weren't spilt. However, insiders suggest it's a ballpark figure of around 16 lakh 50 thousand rupees.

Let's talk about the details of the 'Imam Ki Inmol' mehndi pair – the maroon shirt boasts traditional gote work, while the Mukesh dupatta, blends maroon and mustard hues with a splash of purple goet.

Word on the street is that the 'Qawali Night,' part of Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities, unfolded in Lahore on November 23. The main event is set for November 25, with the cricketer looking dapper in a prince coat. And, of course, the grand celebration for the national cricket star is slated for November 26 in Lahore, marking the perfect end to this joyous chapter.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Nov-2023/hsy-unveils-imam-ul-haq-s-bride-to-be-as-pakistani-cricketer-set-to-tie-knot-this-month
 
 
 

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:48 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Who is Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be?

11:34 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Imamul Haq's wedding festivities start with Mehndi (See Pictures)

07:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to ...

07:55 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Rabia Butt finds solace at Bari Imam's shrine

06:13 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Freiha Altaf dances her heart out at son's mehndi ceremony in Thailand

05:49 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Wedding bells ringing for Imam Ul Haq?

Advertisement

Latest

10:21 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Malik and Hameed reach ITF Masters Championship semis in Thailand

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: