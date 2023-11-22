Search

Pakistan

Supreme Court accepts Imran Khan's bail plea

Web Desk
08:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD – A day after a different court ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's trial on allegations of leaking state secrets was unlawful, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted former leader of Pakistan's bail plea.

In an effort to get out of jail and lead his party in the general election campaign scheduled for February 8, which his fiercest opponent, another former prime minister, is expecting to win, the former cricket star is engaged in a number of court challenges.

The 71-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison on August 5th for selling gifts from the state illegally while serving as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. According to his attorney, the bail request was accepted by the Supreme Court.

In a tweet on the social networking site X, previously known as Twitter, Khan's attorney Naeem Panjutha stated, "A decision will come in the next hearing after arguments from both sides."

He said that the Supreme Court will consult with the government over the case, but that no date had been set for the hearing.

Khan was removed from office in 2022 following a no-confidence vote in parliament.

