Saudi Arabia bars use of social media during working hours

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has banned use of social media during duty hours, those who use social media in their working hours will face disciplinary action.

Saudi Ministry of Manpower and Social Welfare official Abood Alzahim said that the government employees are not authorised to use social media during duty, and disciplinary action will be taken for violation.

According to a Saudi news website 'SABQ', Alzahim pointed out that contrary to the code of conduct of government institutions, employees are active on social media through their mobile phones during duty. This is illegal and unethical practice.

He warned, strict regulation has become necessary to make government employees more efficient in their work in this regard.

Using personal mobile phones during duty is the limit of misconduct. Many government employees continue to play with their mobiles ignoring the public, this is also against civil ethics, he added.