National Men's Basketball Championship: Army, Lahore, PAF, Wapda secure semis spots

Pakistan Army will take on Lahore in the first semifinal while PAF will vie against Wapda in the second semifinal of the National Men's Basketball Championship 2023 here at Govt College University Lahore tomorrow (Thursday).



Army dominate POF 93-48

In the first match of the day on Wednesday, Pakistan Army defeated POF by 93-48. At half time, Army team was leading with a score of 54/30.

The top contributors from Army were Imad (18 points), M Usman (14 points) and Tughlab (11 points). For team POF, Izharullah (18 points), Tayyab (13 points) and M Farooq (10 points) played well.

The match was supervised by referees Gul Jamal, Naveed Ahmed Beeda and Adeel S Raza.

PAF outclass Faisalabad 111-62

The second match of the day saw PAF outclassing Faisalabad by 111-62. At the half time, PAF had a huge lead of 51-19.

The top scorers for PAF were Mehtab (23 points), M Akhtar (18 points) and M Zuhair (12 points). For Faisalabad, Gul Baaz (15 points), Usman Talib (15 points) and Faheem Sattar (9 points) contributed well.

The match was supervised by referees Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Muddassar and Muazzam Naveed.

Wapda edge Lahore 77-62

The third contest of the day proved a thrilling encounter, where Pakistan Wapda faced tough resistance from Lahore Division Basketball Team before winning the nail-biting clash 77-62. At half time, the score was 36-25 in favour of Wapda.

The top contributors from Wapda were M Usman (26 points), Zain-ul-Hassan (20 points) and Amir Farooq (11 points).

For team Lahore, Saboor Mehdi (16 points), Safi Khan (15 points) and Ahmed Abbas (14 points). The match was supervised by referees Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Umer Mehmood and Gul Jamal.

Islamabad down Navy 62-54

The fourth match was won by Islamabad Basketball Team, who defeated Pakistan Navy by 62-54. At half time, Islamabad had a slight lead of 32-29. For team Islamabad, the top scorers were Ali Kazimi (22 points), Farhan Qayyum (17 points) and Haris Siddiqui (8 points). For Pakistan Navy, Zaiur Rehman (19 points), Babur Manan (10 points) and Muhammad Adnan (8 points). The match was supervised by referees Adeel S Raza, Ghulam Muhammad and Saadat Jehangir.

Tomorrow’s (Thursday) Fixtures:

1st Semifinal: Army vs Lahore at 11:00 am

2nd Semifinal: PAF Vs Wapda at 12:30 pm.