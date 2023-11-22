National Men's Basketball Championship: Army, Lahore, PAF, Wapda secure semis spots

Pakistan Army will take on Lahore in the first semifinal while PAF will vie against Wapda in the second semifinal of the National Men's Basketball Championship 2023 here at Govt College University Lahore tomorrow (Thursday).
Army dominate POF 93-48
In the first match of the day on Wednesday, Pakistan Army defeated POF by 93-48. At half time, Army team was leading with a score of 54/30.
The top contributors from Army were Imad (18 points), M Usman (14 points) and Tughlab (11 points). For team POF, Izharullah (18 points), Tayyab (13 points) and M Farooq (10 points) played well.
The match was supervised by referees Gul Jamal, Naveed Ahmed Beeda and Adeel S Raza.
PAF outclass Faisalabad 111-62
The second match of the day saw PAF outclassing Faisalabad by 111-62. At the half time, PAF had a huge lead of 51-19.
The top scorers for PAF were Mehtab (23 points), M Akhtar (18 points) and M Zuhair (12 points). For Faisalabad, Gul Baaz (15 points), Usman Talib (15 points) and Faheem Sattar (9 points) contributed well.
The match was supervised by referees Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Muddassar and Muazzam Naveed.
Wapda edge Lahore 77-62
The third contest of the day proved a thrilling encounter, where Pakistan Wapda faced tough resistance from Lahore Division Basketball Team before winning the nail-biting clash 77-62. At half time, the score was 36-25 in favour of Wapda.
The top contributors from Wapda were M Usman (26 points), Zain-ul-Hassan (20 points) and Amir Farooq (11 points).
For team Lahore, Saboor Mehdi (16 points), Safi Khan (15 points) and Ahmed Abbas (14 points). The match was supervised by referees Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Umer Mehmood and Gul Jamal.
Islamabad down Navy 62-54
The fourth match was won by Islamabad Basketball Team, who defeated Pakistan Navy by 62-54. At half time, Islamabad had a slight lead of 32-29. For team Islamabad, the top scorers were Ali Kazimi (22 points), Farhan Qayyum (17 points) and Haris Siddiqui (8 points). For Pakistan Navy, Zaiur Rehman (19 points), Babur Manan (10 points) and Muhammad Adnan (8 points). The match was supervised by referees Adeel S Raza, Ghulam Muhammad and Saadat Jehangir.
Tomorrow’s (Thursday) Fixtures:
1st Semifinal: Army vs Lahore at 11:00 am
2nd Semifinal: PAF Vs Wapda at 12:30 pm.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
