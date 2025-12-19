Ali Imran Zaidi shines in Safari International T20 UAE, adds depth to Narowal Kings in PPL

LAHORE – Ali Imran Zaidi underlined his growing stature in competitive T20 cricket with a composed and effective campaign in the Safari International T20 Cup UAE, followed by steady contributions for Narowal Kings in the Punjab Premier League (PPL).

Representing ABM Moulvibazar CC in the UAE tournament after the UK league season, Zaidi emerged as one of the most reliable middle-order batters. He remained not out in three successive matches, a rare achievement in the T20 format, and finished the competition with a batting average of 118.00, the highest of the tournament.

Batting in the middle-to-lower order, Zaidi played the finisher’s role with assurance, combining calculated shot selection with timely aggression. His strike rate of 147.50 reflected his ability to accelerate in the closing overs without compromising his wicket. Despite facing fewer deliveries than top-order batters, he ended among the leading run-scorers, helping ABM Moulvibazar CC reach the semifinals.

On the back of his UAE performances, Zaidi was drafted by Narowal Kings for the Punjab Premier League. The side featured an experienced support setup that included Muhammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal, with Umar Akmal captaining the team, while singer Abrar-ul-Haq owns the franchise.

Zaidi played three matches for Narowal Kings, making timely contributions with the bat and standing out for his athletic fielding. His efforts in the field were noted throughout the tournament, as he saved crucial runs and added energy to the side.

Zaidi’s performances across the two tournaments reinforced his reputation as a dependable middle-order batter and a committed team player, capable of delivering impact in high-pressure T20 environments. He can be reached on Instagram .