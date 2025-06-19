Iran’s Largest Crypto Exchange Nobitex hit by Israeli hackers as conflict rages

TEHRAN – Crypto becomes new battlefield as pro-Israel Hackers target Iran’s Nobitex cyberattack amid rising tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

The top cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex has been hit by sophisticated cyberattack that resulted in theft of nearly $90 million in digital assets. The breach is being linked to a hacking group known as Gonjeshke Darande, or “Predatory Sparrow,” which has previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks.

The incident occurred in early hours of morning, targeting multiple blockchain networks including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and TRON. While initial reports cited losses of around $73 million, updated analyses by blockchain forensics firms such as Elliptic and TRM Labs now estimate the stolen value to be between $90 and $100 million.

Phrases like “F\ckIRGCterrorists” were embedded directly into the public keys—an extremely rare and resource-intensive method that analysts say could only be pulled off by a highly capable and well-funded entity.

Experts believe the hackers may not even hold the private keys to the wallets, effectively rendering the stolen funds inaccessible. This has led to speculation that the motive was not financial gain, but rather a politically symbolic act designed to embarrass Iran and disrupt its cryptocurrency-linked financial activities.

Nobitex, which boasts over 7 million users, has previously been accused of facilitating crypto transactions on behalf of IRGC-linked entities, as well as groups like Hamas, the Houthis, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. These associations may have made it a strategic target for adversaries seeking to disrupt Iran’s economic and geopolitical influence.

After recent attack, Nobitex’s services were disrupted, and its website was temporarily taken offline. In response, Iranian authorities reportedly imposed internet restrictions across parts of the country, citing the need to preserve cybersecurity amid what they referred to as “foreign-led digital aggression.”