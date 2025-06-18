Your Whatsapp Could Be Hacked Today As Ncert Issues Alert For These Links

WhatsApp users have been warned against phishing and fraudulent links by NCERT as officials highlighted growing threat of hacking in Pakistan.

National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a serious warning about sharp increase in hacking and phishing attacks targeting WhatsApp users. Cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated methods to trick users into sharing sensitive personal information.

Hackers are employing fake links and counterfeit verification codes to gain unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts. Once compromised, these accounts may be used to spread misinformation, conduct fraud, or access private photos and contact lists.

The advisory also highlighted that fake bank loyalty programs and prize offers are being used as bait to lure victims into falling prey to these scams. To combat these threats, NCERT urged WhatsApp users to activate two-step verification in their app settings, adding an extra layer of security.

Users are strongly advised to avoid clicking on links related to address verification, rewards, or surveys, and to verify any suspicious messages only through official and authenticated sources. Special caution should be exercised when receiving messages from unknown numbers.