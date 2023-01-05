Search

Five policemen escorting polio vaccinators injured in attack in northern Pakistan

Web Desk 09:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Five police official guarding a team of anti-polio vaccinators were injured in an armed attack in Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The incident took place when unidentified assailants opened fire and hurled grenades at the vaccinators and police officials.  

However, the police personnel on duty retaliated. During the exchange of fire, five policeman were wounded. Reports said one terrorist was also injured but they managed to flee from the scene.

The injured policemen were shifted to a local hospital for the treatment.

Earlier this week, a vaccination campaign was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate over seven million children. Last year, Pakistan reported 20 cases of polio and all were belonged to KP. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

