Pakistan to revise National Action Plan, intensify crackdown on terror groups

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to formulate a national policy to tackle the increasing incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with strengthening the National Action Plan.

According to reports, key policies and coordinated measures will be devised in consultation with parliamentary parties, provincial governments, and military leadership. A stricter crackdown will be launched against groups active against the state and those attacking security forces.

Officials revealed that the Prime Minister has held detailed discussions with key stakeholders regarding the recent surge in terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan.

An in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be convened soon to assess the situation. Proposals for reforms in the National Action Plan will be finalized, and a conclusive policy will be decided in the National Security Committee meeting.

The government will also take Parliament into confidence before finalizing the national counter-terrorism policy. All stakeholders will be consulted beforehand.

A decisive operation may be launched against anti-state groups in terrorism-affected regions. However, groups willing to surrender and accept state authority may be given an opportunity under the national policy. The decision on negotiations will also be made after consulting stakeholders.

Additionally, the federal government plans to raise concerns on India’s involvement in recent terror attacks and the misuse of Afghan territory at international platforms. The issue will be presented before the United Nations and other global forums, urging them to take action against both countries to curb terrorism.

The government aims to develop short-, medium-, and long-term strategies for counter-terrorism policy and National Action Plan reforms. Emergency measures will also be taken to equip security forces with modern weapons and technology, while development and employment packages may be introduced for residents of terrorism-affected areas.