Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham in the open market on March 17, 2025.

On first day of the week, 1 USD is 280.4 PKR, 1 Euro is 304.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 363 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.7 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.10.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 17 March

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.4 for buying and 282.1 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.39.