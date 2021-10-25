Canada lauds Pakistan's constructive role during Afghan crisis

COAS Bajwa urges global convergence to avoid humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country
Web Desk
09:04 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Canada lauds Pakistan's constructive role during Afghan crisis
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for global convergence with coordinated efforts to avoid humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour at GHQ on Monday, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in the Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Pakistan denies any 'understanding' with US on ... 12:30 AM | 24 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan denied on Saturday it had an "understanding" with the United States on the use of its airspace ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan addresses Middle East Green ...
07:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Supreme Court wants Nasla Tower demolished in a ...
03:45 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Pakistan end ...
12:58 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
IHC terms TikTok ban as ‘violation of ...
12:35 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
‘Don't get overexcited’, Babar Azam tells ...
11:53 AM | 25 Oct, 2021
‘Reach Every Door’ Covid vaccination drive ...
11:24 AM | 25 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr