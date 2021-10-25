Canada lauds Pakistan's constructive role during Afghan crisis
COAS Bajwa urges global convergence to avoid humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for global convergence with coordinated efforts to avoid humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
In a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour at GHQ on Monday, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in the Afghanistan were discussed.
COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
Pakistan denies any 'understanding' with US on ... 12:30 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan denied on Saturday it had an "understanding" with the United States on the use of its airspace ...
