Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 March 2025 Monday

Price of per tola gold in Pakistan remains at Rs313,700 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was 268,947 on March 17 2025, Monday.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 288,841 per tola, 21-karat at 275,712, and 18 Karat at 236,325.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs313,700 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs268,947

Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi