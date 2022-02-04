DG ISPR rejects Indian army chief’s claim of LoC ceasefire
Web Desk
10:37 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
DG ISPR rejects Indian army chief’s claim of LoC ceasefire
Share

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has categorically rejected as misleading the Indian Chief of Army Staff's claim that LoC ceasefire is holding because they negotiated from position of strength.

In a tweet on Friday, General Babar said it was agreed only due to Pakistan's concerns for safety of people of Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control. He said no side should misconstrue it as their strength or other's weakness.

“Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength, is clearly misleading. It was agreed only due to Pak’s concerns 4 safety of ppl of Kashmir living on both sides of LOC. No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness,” tweeted ISPR.

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had made the claim on Thursday in an address at an online seminar.

Pakistan and India had agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year and barring a few violations, the agreement is holding much to the relief of residents and farmers living close to the LOC.

The surprise announcement had been made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their directors general military operations (DGMOs).

Handlers based in India, Afghanistan behind ... 05:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Terrorists involved in overnight twin attacks on bases of Frontier Corps in Balochistan province ...

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 February ...
10:14 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
Pakistan is our strategic partner, says US after ...
09:48 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
Coronavirus takes 48 more lives in Pakistan 
08:45 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
Sindh declares two islands ‘protected ...
11:30 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
1800-year-old Buddhist artifacts discovered in ...
10:55 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Punjab launches school meal programme to boost ...
10:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi poses with majestic lions during her Dubai vacation
05:30 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr