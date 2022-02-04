DG ISPR rejects Indian army chief’s claim of LoC ceasefire

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has categorically rejected as misleading the Indian Chief of Army Staff's claim that LoC ceasefire is holding because they negotiated from position of strength.

In a tweet on Friday, General Babar said it was agreed only due to Pakistan's concerns for safety of people of Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control. He said no side should misconstrue it as their strength or other's weakness.

“Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength, is clearly misleading. It was agreed only due to Pak’s concerns 4 safety of ppl of Kashmir living on both sides of LOC. No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness,” tweeted ISPR.

Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength,is clearly misleading. It was agreed only due to Pak’s concerns 4 safety of ppl of Kashmir living on both sides of LOC. No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 4, 2022

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had made the claim on Thursday in an address at an online seminar.

Pakistan and India had agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year and barring a few violations, the agreement is holding much to the relief of residents and farmers living close to the LOC.

The surprise announcement had been made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their directors general military operations (DGMOs).