Jumatul Wida 2025 Being Observed Today With Religious Solemnity

ISLAMABAD – Jumatul Wida, last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan is being observed today across the country with religious solemnity.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over during Friday prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams in their sermons will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumatul Wida.

Meanwhile, International day of Al-Quds is also being observed today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Banners and posters have been put on display to highlight the plight of Palestinian people.

Pakistanis are expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr this year on March 31, 2025, Monday, as per moon sighting forecast.

As per predictions, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, making March 31 the most likely date for Eid celebrations across the country.

Suparco officials predicted new moon for Shawwal 1446 Hijri will form on March 29 Saturday but the crescent will not be visible that evening due to its young age and position. However, by March 30, the moon will be about 27 hours old and will become visible to the naked eye after sunset.

Clear skies would enhance chances of seeing crescent moon across most parts of Pakistan. Besides Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other gulf nations will also observe crescent on March 30 Sunday.

As scientific forecast suggests moon sighting on March 30, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make final decision after their meeting on March 30. The committee will consider both scientific data and reports from eyewitnesses to announce the official date for Eidul Fitr.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

