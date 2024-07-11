Girl raped on pretext of job in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A girl was allegedly raped on the pretext of offering a job in an area of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, it emerged on Thursday.

The victim, who lives in a hostel in Rawalpindi, told police that suspect named Afraz Satti took her to his home in Ghauri Town in his car to get her employment.

She said two armed men were already present in the case and they threatened to kill her on making noise.

Later, they took her in another house in Thanda Pani area where Satti tied her hands and raped her. After the sexual assault, the prime suspect and his friends went and the driver dropped her at the hostel at 3:30am.

A case has been registered at New Town Police Station in Rawalpindi against Satti, Imran and others. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.