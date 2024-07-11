Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev reaches Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.
On arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly received the visiting dignitary. A number of government and Azerbaijan embassy officials were also present on the occasion.
During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and the prime minister.
The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.
The visit of the President Aliyev reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.
The President Of Azerbaijan is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
