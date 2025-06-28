‘Ocean is your Battlefield, Defend it with Honor’, Field Marshal Asim Munir to Pak Navy Cadets

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir delivered motivational and strategic address to cadets of 123rd Midshipman and 31st Short Service Commission courses at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

In his speech, the top general highlighted key role of the Pakistan Navy in national defense and underscored the importance of maritime security in the current geopolitical climate. He stressed that protection of Pakistan’s maritime frontiers is as critical as safeguarding its land borders, praising Pakistan Navy for its professionalism, operational readiness, and its central role in ensuring the country’s sovereignty and economic security.

“You have chosen a life of honor, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the nation,” the Army Chief told the cadets. “Your uniform is not merely a symbol of authority—it is a badge of trust placed in you by 240 million Pakistanis.”

Chief of Army Staff commended the Navy’s contributions to safeguarding key maritime assets and trade routes, particularly those linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port. He noted that these sea lanes are vital economic lifelines and their security is essential for national progress and regional stability.

Field Marshal Munir also spoke about the evolving regional and global threats, calling for greater unity, preparedness, and faith. He encouraged the cadets to embody the founding values of Pakistan’s armed forces: Iman (faith), Taqwa (piety), and Jihad fi Sabeelillah (struggle in the path of Allah).

The address was well-received by the cadets and faculty and served not only as a morale booster but also as a strategic reminder of the challenges and responsibilities that lie ahead for Pakistan’s next generation of naval officers.