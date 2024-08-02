Punjab to launch largest shrimp farm project this year

Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is set to launch one of the country's largest shrimp farming projects this year. The initiative will see over 1,000 tonnes of shrimp farmed on 1,000 acres of land, marking the first venture of its kind in the region. The Punjab government will provide subsidies, land, and other necessary facilities to support the project.

In a principal decision directed by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a formal research project for fisheries and shrimp farming will also be initiated. The Fisheries Farms Associations have praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her leadership in launching this significant project.

Following CM Sharif's directive, Marriyum Aurangzeb met with the delegation of the Fisheries Farms Associations, assuring them of the Punjab government's full cooperation. During the meeting, it was agreed to promote mutual collaboration among all relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful launch of the shrimp farming project.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that, following CM Sharif's directive, the private sector will receive all possible assistance for the fisheries and shrimp farming projects. She highlighted that the promotion of these projects would be achieved through the collaboration of all stakeholders. Aurangzeb underscored that the shrimp farming initiative would be a game-changer for Punjab’s farmers.

Delegation members acknowledged the efforts of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, expressing confidence that the project would yield fruitful results. They commended CM Sharif's vision for the fisheries and shrimp farming project, recognizing it as a commendable initiative.

The delegation of the Fisheries Farms Associations included Mohsin Raza Khadal, Malik Azhar Mushtaq, Chaudhry Salahuddin, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, and Dr. Shahzad Naveed.